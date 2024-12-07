No merger, exist as sister churches: Jacobite faction after SC order to hand over administration to Othodox Church

KOCHI: With the SC directing the Jacobite faction to hand over the administration of six churches - three each in Ernakulam and Palakkad – to the Malankara Orthodox Church, tension has been simmering between the two factions.

Recently, while addressing the faithful at Perumbavoor Bethel Soolokho Church, Malankara Orthodox Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III called for unity between the groups.

However, as per the Jacobite group, everything hinges on the definition of unity given by the Baselios. Mor Theophilos Kuriakose, Jacobite Church media cell chairman told TNIE, “We are not against dialogues and would like to find peaceful ways to end the dispute between the churches. The Jacobite Church has always cooperated with efforts made to arrive at a solution. However, if, by unity, the Orthodox Church means a merger, we are not in its favour.”

He said the Jacobite Church is a separate entity with the Patriarch of Antioch as the supreme head. “Its legacy comes from the Throne of St Peter while the Malankara Orthodox Church follows the legacy of St Thomas. We don’t have any similarity with them even in administration,” he said, adding that the only way for things to go forward is to have amicable co-existence like sister churches.

“Consider the examples of the Malankara Catholic and Marthoma Churches. They separated from the Jacobite Church. Still, they exist amicably with each other and with the Jacobite Church. Why can’t such a formula be adopted,” he asked.

The Supreme Court order pertains to the Odakkal St Mary’s Orthodox Church, Pulinthanam St John’s Besphage Orthodox Church and Mazhuvannoor St Thomas Orthodox Church in Ernakulam, and Mangalam Dam St Mary’s Orthodox Church, Erickinchira St Mary’s Orthodox Syrian Church and Cherukunnam St Thomas Orthodox Syrian Church in Palakkad.