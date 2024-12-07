Overcome barriers of caste, religion to embody spirit of fraternity: DY Chandrachud

KOCHI: Former Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud on Friday said we would not be able to create an India which is inclusive, overcoming the barriers of caste, religion, gender and class, unless we embody the spirit of fraternity.

Delivering the constitution day law lecture, organised by the Kerala High Court Advocates Association at the High Court auditorium in Kochi, Justice Chandrachud urged the younger generation of Indian citizens to understand and uphold the values of fraternity and preserve the constitutional spirit and the principles of diversity it represents. “Our young population has the burden of deciding the direction of our country. The younger generation is aspirational,” he said.

Evoking the memory of Dr B R Ambedkar on his 68th death anniversary, Justice Chandrachud said in Dr Ambedkar’s imagination, fraternity upheld the dignity of individuals who were assaulted by the caste system. “Ambedkar spoke of the dignity of an individual and then about the unity of the nation,” he said. The event was presided over by Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Justice Nitin Jamdar. The president of Bar Council Advocate Yeshwant Shenoy, eminent judges and lawyers at the Kerala High Court attended the event.

The former CJI also felicitated senior judges of the Kerala High Court who have completed 50 years of service, at the ceremony. Justice Nitin Jamdar handed over the ‘Outstanding Young Lawyer Award’, ‘Promising Lawyer Award’ and 10 fellowship awards constituted by the High Court of Kerala Advocates Association at the event.