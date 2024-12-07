TV serial makers need to be more responsible: Chalachitra Academy chairman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under fire from television actors after his ‘endosulfan’ remarks on tele serials kicked up a row, State Chalachitra Academy chairman Prem Kumar on Friday clarified that tele-serial makers should be more responsible about the content they create.

In an open letter on Friday, Prem Kumar said it was a constructive criticism made with an intention to improve the content of tele serials and not to deprive anyone of their bread and butter.

Prem Kumar said he believes in the freedom of expression of artists. Addressing members of ATMA (Association of Tele Serial Artists), which came out against him, Prem Kumar said his jibe was not aimed at any individual or association.

“The remark was made to mention only a few serials that were posing a threat to society’s socio-cultural fabric,” said the letter.