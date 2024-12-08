60-year-old handed death sentence for April 2004 murder of his wife

ALAPPUZHA: The additional district court in Mavelikkara on Saturday sentenced a 60-year-old man to death for the the murder of his wife 20 years ago.

Judge V G Sreedevi found Kutty Krishnan, of Alummoottil, Mannar, guilty of the brutal murder of his wife Jayanthi on April 2, 2004, at their house.

The act was committed in the presence of the couple’s one-and-half-year-old daughter.

According to the prosecution, Kutty Krishnan decapitated his 39-year-old wife, over suspicions of infidelity, using a knife and hammer. He reported her death at Mannar police station the next day.

The police investigation unveiled the motive and his role in the murder. After being granted bail, he absconded and remained at large.