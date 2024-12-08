Despite Palakkad setback, Surendran could carry on as BJP Kerala chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K Surendran is most likely to continue as BJP state president till the end of his second term in 2026.

An understanding to this effect has reportedly been reached between the party and the RSS. This comes amid rumours that a new president would be appointed in the backwash of BJP’s setback in the Palakkad assembly by-election.

Soon after the bypoll results were announced, Surendran met BJP national president J P Nadda and briefed him about the party’s performance in Palakkad, Chelakkara and Wayanad.

Although the Palakkad result was a disappointment, the party managed to increase its vote share in Chelakkara by three percentage points. According to reliable sources in the BJP, Nadda instructed Surendran to prepare the party for the 2026 assembly election.

Surendran was appointed state chief in February 2020. In 2023, he completed his first tenure and received an extension till 2026.