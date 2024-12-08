EXPRESS DIALOGUES | ‘CPM not against any religious practices’: Minister VN Vasavan

V N Vasavan, the lively CPM leader, handles the key portfolios of devaswom, ports and cooperation. While the Sabarimala pilgrimage season is progressing smoothly, the noises surrounding the cooperative banking sector scams have quietened down a bit, showing his adept handling of the situation. In an interaction with TNIE, Vasavan touches upon all these topics.

Excerpts

It seems the government prepared well for the Sabarimala season this year. Even the NSS has openly expressed happiness with the arrangements at Sabarimala...

Yes. The NSS has publicly expressed its appreciation for the facilities and systems in place at Sabarimala. Other organisations, such as the Ayyappa Seva Sangham, have also voiced their approval. The success of the new system can be attributed to the teamwork between various departments including the police, health department, and the devaswom officials.

Can you explain the planning and execution?

We looked at the issues that arise every year so they could be addressed to have a smooth pilgrimage season. Normally, the preparatory meetings begin during September-October. I said let’s start in July, which means two months earlier than usual. First, I visited the Sannidhanam, and on returning, held a state-level meeting at Pampa.

There we decided on the preparatory work. Later, I took the initiative to hold a meeting with all the heads of departments. Another meeting was held in Pathanamthitta and then an online meeting had the CM in attendance.

Later, I went to all edathavalams (halting places for Sabarimala pilgrims) such as Ettumannur, Vaikom, Kadapattoor, Chengannur, Pandalam, Pathanamthitta etc., and held meetings. Normally, ministers do not participate in such meetings, but I attended all but one. Utmost care was taken to provide all amenities to pilgrims.

Any steps in particular?

An important one was regarding parking space. We tarred all roads to Sabarimala well in advance, and then the parking lots. At Nilakkal, the existing parking space could accommodate 8,000 vehicles. We increased it by another 2,500, to accommodate 10,500 vehicles. Second, the other route to Sabarimala is through Erumeli in the north.

After a discussion with the Devaswom Board, we found that the Kerala Housing Board owned a six-acre plot there. We approached the revenue minister, and they took the initiative and prepared the land for parking. So, we got two additional spaces for parking this season.