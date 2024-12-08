Travancore Devaswom Board tells temple priests to improve performance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to upgrade the efficiency of temple priests, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has issued a circular of caution to priests attached to it, urging them to improve their ‘work performance’ in line with the customs and standards of conduct stipulated by the temple where they work.
Non-compliance with the guidelines will attract strict disciplinary action, said the circular. It comes in the wake of a report from the devaswom vigilance wing that priests of various temples are not performing their duty as per the tradition and customs.
“Priests should perform their duties, including pooja and other rituals, in time, as per the custom and tradition of the temple. They should act in such a way as to increase the divinity and greatness of the temple,” it said.
The devaswom board commissioner directed the new priests of a temple to meet the thantri and learn pooja and rituals. Those failing to follow this will face disciplinary action, it said.
TDB president P S Prasanth said priests are duty-bound to preserve the divinity and sanctity of temples.
“It is important for priests to learn about the customs and rituals peculiar to the temple where they work. The thantri of a temple is considered as the father of the deity. Only he can advise the priests on such matters,” he said.
‘More takers for new offerings at Sabarimala’
He said the circular is a reminder of the standing instructions.
There are about 18 temples, including the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, where chief priests are selected through draw of lots, Prasanth said. The temple thantri passses on the ‘moolamantra’ to new priests of these temples.
Some of these temples are the Malayalappuzha temple, Valliyankavu temple, Pampa temple, Chettikulangara temple and the Malayinkeezhu temple.
Meanwhile, Prasanth said the new offerings – ‘neivilakku’, ‘nanayappara’ and ‘ashtabhishekam’ – introduced by the TDB at the Sabarimala temple are getting more takers.
“Sabarimala did not have special offerings of nominal rate, which the devotees can book on the spot. The ‘pushpabhishekam’ for Rs 12,500 is too costly for ordinary pilgrims. The new poojas have filled this gap,” he said.