Travancore Devaswom Board tells temple priests to improve performance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to upgrade the efficiency of temple priests, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has issued a circular of caution to priests attached to it, urging them to improve their ‘work performance’ in line with the customs and standards of conduct stipulated by the temple where they work.

Non-compliance with the guidelines will attract strict disciplinary action, said the circular. It comes in the wake of a report from the devaswom vigilance wing that priests of various temples are not performing their duty as per the tradition and customs.

“Priests should perform their duties, including pooja and other rituals, in time, as per the custom and tradition of the temple. They should act in such a way as to increase the divinity and greatness of the temple,” it said.

The devaswom board commissioner directed the new priests of a temple to meet the thantri and learn pooja and rituals. Those failing to follow this will face disciplinary action, it said.

TDB president P S Prasanth said priests are duty-bound to preserve the divinity and sanctity of temples.

“It is important for priests to learn about the customs and rituals peculiar to the temple where they work. The thantri of a temple is considered as the father of the deity. Only he can advise the priests on such matters,” he said.