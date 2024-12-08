Wayanad relief: Kerala HC slams state govt for lack of clarity on funds available

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has come down heavily on the state government for failing to maintain accurate figures regarding the availability and utilisation of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

When a case initiated suo motu regarding the Wayanad landslides came up for hearing, the court said: “If the state government is not able to give a statement regarding the fund, even an approximate figure, there is no point in having the discussion saying, ‘we have not got this money... we don’t have the funds’. The Wayanad landslide happened in July and still there is no clarity. Every day in the news, we see claims that ‘Centre is not disbursing funds’, and this blame game continues.”

A division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Muhammed Nias C P said the blame game is violating the dignity of people of the state, especially people of Wayanad.

The state government argued that Rs 219 crore was needed immediately for disaster relief. However, the court questioned the basis of this claim, observing that the government was unaware of the actual status of the Rs 677 crore reportedly available in the SDRF.

“If you don’t know how much of the Rs 677 crore is available for spending, how can you demand an additional Rs 219 crore,” the court asked.

The finance officer of SDRF, who was present in the court, informed that Rs 782.98 crore was available in the SDRF, including the state’s share of Rs 97 crore. Of this, Rs 95 crore was spent between April 1, 2024, and October 1, 2024. An amount of Rs 677 crore is available in the account now. The court emphasised the urgent need for an accurate financial reconciliation.

“You have Rs 677 crore in your account, but you don’t know how much can be spent. What prior commitments are holding you back? Where is the reconciliation statement? Its absence is symptomatic of systemic issues,” the court said.

“If the state has a utilisation certificate, will there be any difficulty in telling us the correct opening balance of the day,” the HC asked.