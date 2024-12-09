AHCL system can improve outcomes for kids with type 1 diabetes: Study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A ground-breaking multi-centre study, which included patients from Thiruvananthapuram, holds promise for parents concerned about Type 1 diabetes (T1D) in their children. The study found that an advanced automated insulin delivery system can significantly improve outcomes for children with the condition, potentially saving lives that would otherwise be lost 15 years after diagnosis.

In Kerala, where there are 4,500 children with TiD, two children die every month due to complications from inadequate insulin management. Because blood-glucose levels can fluctuate unpredictably and dangerously, parents often stay up all night administering insulin or giving sweets to stabilise their child’s glucose levels. Despite their best efforts, it’s not uncommon for children to pass away in their sleep or while en route to the hospital as the very management of optimal levels of glucose in TiD patients is challenging.

The study, led by Dr Jothydev Kesavadev in Thiruvananthapuram, Dr Manoj Chawla in Mumbai, and Dr Banshi Saboo in Ahmedabad, involved nearly 40 children with T1D. It found that using the Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop (AHCL) system for at least 60 days helped maintain glucose levels within the safe range (70-180 mg/dL) 76% of the time, or more than 17 hours a day. To prevent complications, at least 70% time in range (TIR) is essential, with an ideal target of 85%.