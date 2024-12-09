Arakkal bell continues to resonate with the legacy of Kerala’s sole Muslim dynasty

KANNUR: The Arakkal bell, a poignant symbol of the Arakkal dynasty, stands as a bridge to a bygone era. While iconic figures such as Ali Raja and Arakkal Beevi, along with the grandeur of the Arakkal Kettu (palace), remain etched in collective memory, the bell offers visitors to the Arakkal Museum a profound connection to the region’s illustrious past.

Erected in 1600, the bell tower was a lifeline for the community, serving to alert both residents and merchants. Though its chimes have fallen silent in recent years, the bell continues to captivate tourists and history enthusiasts, and has been immortalised in photographs and social media posts.

“The bell tower we see today was built in the 16th century, but it wasn’t always like this. Earlier, it had a roof of clay tiles. The current concrete roofing was added just 50 years ago,” explains Muhammed Shihad, founder of the Kannur City Heritage Foundation and a local resident. “Historical records suggest that the Arakkal dynasty the state’s only Muslim kingdom used a bell even before the 16th century.”

The Arakkal bell played a pivotal role in the lives of the subjects. Its resonant chimes alerted people to foreign invasions, sea attacks, and other dangers. It also served to announce namaz (prayer) timings, important public information, and even deaths. In an era devoid of clocks and loudspeakers, the bell dictated the rhythm of daily life. At prayer time, the bell tolled, signalling residents to head to the mosque.

Traditionally, the bell tolled when a member of the Arakkal dynasty passed away, a custom observed without interruption for decades. Even until two years ago, it rang five times daily to mark prayer times. P Rashid, a merchant based near the bell tower, was among the last to oversee this duty.