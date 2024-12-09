Arakkal bell continues to resonate with the legacy of Kerala’s sole Muslim dynasty

KANNUR: The Arakkal bell, a poignant symbol of the Arakkal dynasty, stands as a bridge to a bygone era. While iconic figures such as Ali Raja and Arakkal Beevi, along with the grandeur of the Arakkal Kettu (palace), remain etched in collective memory, the bell offers visitors to the Arakkal Museum a profound connection to the region’s illustrious past.
Erected in 1600, the bell tower was a lifeline for the community, serving to alert both residents and merchants. Though its chimes have fallen silent in recent years, the bell continues to captivate tourists and history enthusiasts, and has been immortalised in photographs and social media posts.
“The bell tower we see today was built in the 16th century, but it wasn’t always like this. Earlier, it had a roof of clay tiles. The current concrete roofing was added just 50 years ago,” explains Muhammed Shihad, founder of the Kannur City Heritage Foundation and a local resident. “Historical records suggest that the Arakkal dynasty the state’s only Muslim kingdom used a bell even before the 16th century.”
The Arakkal bell played a pivotal role in the lives of the subjects. Its resonant chimes alerted people to foreign invasions, sea attacks, and other dangers. It also served to announce namaz (prayer) timings, important public information, and even deaths. In an era devoid of clocks and loudspeakers, the bell dictated the rhythm of daily life. At prayer time, the bell tolled, signalling residents to head to the mosque.
Traditionally, the bell tolled when a member of the Arakkal dynasty passed away, a custom observed without interruption for decades. Even until two years ago, it rang five times daily to mark prayer times. P Rashid, a merchant based near the bell tower, was among the last to oversee this duty.
“The Arakkal Bell was the alarm for the community for centuries,” Rashid recalls. “I was in charge of ringing it for about 10 years, following Jinn Majeed, who handled it for 20 years. Two years ago, the Arakkal family informed us that there was no need to ring the bell anymore. Now, the tower remains locked, though visitors still arrive to admire and photograph it from the outside. It has all become part of history.”
Situated near Arakkal Kettu, the tower remains close to the residence of the Arakkal royal family.
The palace’s durbar hall was converted into a museum in 2005 by the Kerala government. While it is maintained by the state, the palace is still owned by the Arakkal Royal Trust, which charges a nominal fee for entry to the museum.