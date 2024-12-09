Excise department launches special drive to curb flow of intoxicants during festival season in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise department on Monday rolled out a special enforcement drive aimed to curb alcohol and drug trafficking into the state in the wake of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The drive, which will continue until January 4, will implement measures to prevent the production and transportation of illicit alcohol within the state, as well as the smuggling of alcohol and drugs from other states.

As per the circular issued by Excise Commissioner Mahipal Yadav, inter-state vehicles, including lorries ferrying goods, tankers and luxurious cars will be checked at the excise checkposts in the inter-state borders. The vehicle checking at these points will be monitored by Joint Excise Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Excise Commissioners directly or via cameras.

The excise sleuths will also monitor the movement of other-state labourers, who are suspected of smuggling intoxicants. The labour camps of the other-state workers and the trains they usually use to travel to the state will be specially monitored. Tourist vehicles will also be checked to thwart attempts to smuggle in contraband, especially from Mahe and Goa. Surveillance will be mounted to prevent the sale of Ayurveda arishtam having excess alcohol content.