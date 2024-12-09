Excise department launches special drive to curb flow of intoxicants during festival season in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise department on Monday rolled out a special enforcement drive aimed to curb alcohol and drug trafficking into the state in the wake of Christmas and New Year celebrations.
The drive, which will continue until January 4, will implement measures to prevent the production and transportation of illicit alcohol within the state, as well as the smuggling of alcohol and drugs from other states.
As per the circular issued by Excise Commissioner Mahipal Yadav, inter-state vehicles, including lorries ferrying goods, tankers and luxurious cars will be checked at the excise checkposts in the inter-state borders. The vehicle checking at these points will be monitored by Joint Excise Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Excise Commissioners directly or via cameras.
The excise sleuths will also monitor the movement of other-state labourers, who are suspected of smuggling intoxicants. The labour camps of the other-state workers and the trains they usually use to travel to the state will be specially monitored. Tourist vehicles will also be checked to thwart attempts to smuggle in contraband, especially from Mahe and Goa. Surveillance will be mounted to prevent the sale of Ayurveda arishtam having excess alcohol content.
A special control room will be set up in the Excise headquarters to lead and monitor the anti-drug offensive. District control rooms operating round-the-clock will also be set up to spearhead the drive.
The Deputy Commissioners will divide their district into three zones and each zone will have a striking force to conduct raids at short notice. To prevent the flow of illicit toddy, the toddy tapped in Palakkad will be tested for its quality and quantity before being transported to other districts.
Meanwhile, the excise department has begun collecting details of the ex-convicts in drug cases. These people will be subjected to surveillance to ensure that they do not get involved in any new offences. Measures will also be taken to take the habitual offenders into preventive custody.
Special attention will be given to the border areas in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram districts. Coastal police service will be sought to deal with drug trafficking via fishing boats. The excise sleuths will also coordinate with the police's Special Branch to garner information. In areas falling along the inter-state borders, the cooperation of the law enforcement agencies of neighbouring states will be sought.