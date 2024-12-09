Joseph Mor Gregorios is new Catholicos of Jacobite Church

KOCHI: Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of Antioch and Supreme Head of Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, on Sunday declared Joseph Mor Gregorios, the Malankara Metropolitan and president of Jacobite Syrian Episcopal Synod, as the new Catholicos of the Jacobite Church. The announcement was made at Malekurish Dayara Cathedral.

The declaration comes at a time when the Jacobite Church suffered a setback following a Supreme Court directive asking it hand over six of its churches to the Orthodox faction. However, with the Patriarch planning to cut short his visit due to the unrest back home in Syria, Gregorios’ anointment will take place at a later date, with Church sources saying it may happen in Damascus.

Meanwhile, after the announcement, the Patriarch said Gregorios’ name was suggested by the Church committees. “As for anointment, a decision will be taken later. The appointment of Joseph Mor Gregorios comes at a time when the Church is going through difficult times,” the Patriarch said.