Joseph Mor Gregorios is new Catholicos of Jacobite Church

KOCHI: Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of Antioch and Supreme Head of Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, on Sunday declared Joseph Mor Gregorios, the Malankara Metropolitan and president of Jacobite Syrian Episcopal Synod, as the new Catholicos of the Jacobite Church. The announcement was made at Malekurish Dayara Cathedral.
The declaration comes at a time when the Jacobite Church suffered a setback following a Supreme Court directive asking it hand over six of its churches to the Orthodox faction. However, with the Patriarch planning to cut short his visit due to the unrest back home in Syria, Gregorios’ anointment will take place at a later date, with Church sources saying it may happen in Damascus.
Meanwhile, after the announcement, the Patriarch said Gregorios’ name was suggested by the Church committees. “As for anointment, a decision will be taken later. The appointment of Joseph Mor Gregorios comes at a time when the Church is going through difficult times,” the Patriarch said.
The Patriarch said the Church thanks the state government and heads of all the churches who played important roles in trying to find an amicable solution to the problem in Malankara Church.
“An amicable solution needs to be arrived at through dialogues. We are ready to talk and find a solution to achieve peace in Malankara Church,” he said. On Sunday, the Patriarch celebrated Holy Mass at the Malekurish cathedral. He will be the main officiant at the 40th Remembrance Day Holy Mass of the former Catholicos Aboon Mor Thomas I on Monday. The Holy Mass will be celebrated at St Athanasius Cathedral at Puthencruz Patriarchal Centre.
Joseph Mor Gregorios, born in 1960, hails from the fourth generation of Chathuruthiyil Geevarghese Mor Gregorios (Parumala Kochuthirumeni). The youngest of four children of Srambikkal Pallithitta Geevarghese and Saramma in Perumpilly, Mulanthuruthy, he was ordained deacon by Perumpallil Geevarghese Mor Gregorios at age 13.
He was ordained priest at age 23 by Catholicos Baselios Paulose II, and ordained the bishop and appointed the metropolitan of Kochi Diocese after the retirement of Thomas Mor Osthathios in 1994.