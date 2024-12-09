‘Not IUML view’: Shaji dismisses Satheesan’s stand on Munambam

KOZHIKODE: In a significant political development, IUML state secretary K M Shaji has dismissed Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s claim that the disputed land at Munambam is not a waqf property. Addressing a public meeting at Koomanna in Malappuram district on Saturday night, Shaji said Satheesan’s remark is his personal opinion and that the IUML does not share his view.

It may be recalled that Satheesan has asserted many times that the land at Munambam is not waqf property. He had said the land has been subjected to multiple transactions and hence it cannot be a waqf property. Moreover, he said waqf should be unconditional but there are some conditions mentioned in the original deed.

“Munambam is a big issue, and not a minor one as you think. There are possibilities for a big controversy. The leader of opposition said it is not waqf land. It is his personal view. IUML has no such opinion,” Shaji said.

The IUML leader came down heavily on the Farook College management, to whom the land was given a waqf. “What right do they (management) have to say that it is not waqf property. Who are the real culprits in the Munambam issue? It is not the people who purchased the land. Who gave them the land? Who sold waqf property? Who prepared the documents for them? It is not the responsibility of the IUML, Congress or the CPM to catch them. There is a government to do the duty,” he said.

IUML leader M K Muneer also obliquely supported Shaji’s stand. He told reporters that the Muslim Coordination Committee that met in Kozhikode two months ago under the leadership of Panakkad Sadiq Ali Thangal never said Munambam land is not waqf property.