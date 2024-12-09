Shaji N Karun chosen for JC Daniel Award 2023

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran filmmaker Shaji N Karun has been chosen for the JC Daniel Award 2023 for lifetime contributions to Malayalam cinema.

Shaji has been chosen for the award for his contributions that made a mark for Malayalam cinema in the national and international spheres, observed the jury that chose him for the prestigious honour.

JC Daniel Award, the highest film award instituted by the state government, carries a purse of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a statuette. Shaji was selected by a jury chaired by 2022 JC Daniel award winner TV Chandran with singer KS Chitra, actor Vijayaraghavan and Chalachithra Academy secretary C Ajoy as members.

The jury observed that Shaji was able to infuse creative energy into new-wave cinema in Malayalam.

With his movies like 'Piravi', which was screened at around 70 festivals across the globe, 'Swam' that was nominated for the Palme d'Or award at the Cannes festival and 'Vanaprastham' screened at the Cannes festival, was able to showcase the glory of Malayalam cinema at the international arena.

Shaji N Karun has won seven national awards and seven state awards for his films. He has also been honoured with Padma Shri by the Union Government and 'The Order of Arts and Letters', a French distinction.

The founding chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, he now serves as chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).