Communal agenda or fitness fad? Exercise routine stirs controversy in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: The Sunni group led by A P Aboobacker Musaliyar has come out against the Multi-Exercise Combination (MEC 7), the workout plan that has become increasingly popular among all segments of people in Malabar.
Muhammdali Kinalur, district secretary of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), has raised serious apprehensions over MEC 7, saying that the intention behind the seemingly innocuous physical exercise appears to be mysterious.
MEC 7 is an exercise plan developed by P Salahudeen, an ex-paramilitary person from Thurakkal in Malappuram district, in 2012. From a modest beginning, MEC 7 has become the latest trend among the health-conscious people of all ages, especially in Malabar. Currently, there are over 1,000 units spread across north Kerala and the organisers are planning to introduce it in other states and even other countries.
It was the CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan who cast aspersions on the physical activity. Addressing a public meeting held as part of the area conference of CPM in Taliparamba last month, Mohanan alleged that the Jama’at-e-Islami is organising physical exercise in many areas with the support of the workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI). He alleged that the exercise is only a cover for the ‘extremist intervention’ of the organisation.
The allegation was later taken up by the Kanthapuram faction of Sunnis, though from a different angle. SYS state general secretary Abdul Hakkim Azhari said the exercise is “an affront on the modesty of women”.
“WhatsApp groups are formed in the name of exercise and women are dragged from their households,” he said.
Perode Abdurrahman Saqafi, another Sunni leader, said Jama’at-e-Islami has come out with a plan in the name of kalari and exercises “to destroy the Sunni ideals”.
Kinalur went a step ahead and alleged that in the initial days the National Development Front (NDF) too had attracted the youth using kalari and exercises as a tool. It was the Sunni scholars who first pointed out the danger of the initiative, he said.
But the organisers of the MEC 7 have dismissed the allegations as baseless.
“Our members include retired persons from the military, police, and the judicial service. Ours is a completely transparent programme held in open places,” said Bava Arakkal, the ambassador of MEC 7.
“A majority of our members are above 50 years of age. Do you think we will select the age group if we have any ulterior motive? Our members belong to all religions and classes,” he said.
Bava added that the organisers have contacted those who raise doubts and have given satisfactory answers to their queries.
People who were confined to their houses are happy to come out and share the happiness of interacting with others.
“Our programme in Sharjah was inaugurated by the chief of the police force. Malappuram District Judge Sanal Kumar was the chief guest of the Manjeri programme. More than 15 MLAs have associated with MEC 7 and more and more local bodies are coming forward to introduce the programme, realising its efficacy,” he said.