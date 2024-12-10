Kerala aims kicking business goals even as Messi’s arrival remains doubtful

KOCHI: As entire Kerala eagerly awaits the highly-anticipated international friendlies featuring the World Cup winning Argentine side led by star footballer Lionel Messi some time next year, the sponsors of the event are trying something unique to boost the state’s economy.

Instead of selling tickets the traditional way, the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association, the sponsors, have decided to make them accessible via reward points that people would obtain through purchases made from registered and partner merchants.

The event is estimated to cost over Rs 100 crore, of which Rs 70 crore is the South American football giant’s match fee alone.

Over 7,000 members of AKGSMA, along with about 14 lakh merchants registered under the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, are working in coordination to conduct a Grand Kerala Consumer Festival for the next six months.

Customers shopping at the stores would get reward points, which would be worth 4% of their purchases. The match tickets can be purchased by adding up the reward points.

The entire process is initiated via a mobile app – Oloppo – introduced by AKGSMA. The association also aims to organise more big-budget projects like a music concert by maestro A R Rahman, a Miss Kerala fashion show, and several others via the reward point-ticketing system initiated through the Oloppo app.

Maidu Varamangalath, the AKGSMA state general secretary, said the involvement of merchants in the sports celebration aims to give a fillip to the staggering business environment in Kerala.

“Our aim is to boost the business sector. Only when businesses flourish will the government get enough tax returns. We aim to contribute towards boosting our economy through the move. We also hope that it will catalyse the growth of tourism, sports and many other sectors in the state. We do not see any other profit with this project,” he said.

Will Messi come?

Considering the upcoming busy season, with World Cup qualifiers for Argentina, the Club World Cup and MSL matches for Inter Miami, Leo Messi has a packed schedule in 2025.

So, whether he will really accompany the Argentina squad to India is a matter of speculation for many fans. However, the organisers assure ‘The Goat’ is coming.