THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state government will not give any compensation to TECOM Investments for withdrawing from the SmartCity Kochi project but will pay the value of the shares the firm has invested in the joint venture.

Pinarayi said the entire 246 acres will be owned by the government.

TECOM, a subsidiary of Dubai Holding, owns 84% stake in SmartCity Kochi, while the state government holds the remaining 16%.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the CM said the land will be taken over by the state government and leased out to IT and other private companies keen to establish their ventures in the property. He pointed out that Infopark, the IT park adjacent to SmartCity Kochi, is 99% occupied.

“Since the UAE has an emotional connect with Malayalis, and the SmartCity Kochi agreement being a product of the cooperation between the UAE government and state, the government wants to find the proper value of the foreign partner’s investment and repay them. If the government moves with arbitration proceedings, it would drag for years, delaying the allotment of the land to the companies keen to enter or expand in Kochi,” he said. The state has formed a committee to prepare the withdrawal policy.

“The government will have to repay the value of the shares TECOM bought in the SmartCity Kochi. The current situation has emerged following the decision of Dubai Holding to stop operations outside Dubai,” he said.