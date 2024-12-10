nPROUD: Kerala govt’s ambitious drive to deal with unused, expired drugs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The drugs control department has launched an ambitious initiative to tackle the growing environmental threat and potential health issues like anti-microbial resistance, posed by unused and expired drugs, such as antibiotics, tablets, ointments, and inhalers.
The programme also aims to mitigate the risk of expired drugs being recycled and misused.
A pilot project will roll out in January in Kozhikode corporation and Ulliyeri panchayat, covering nearly two lakh households and thousands of medical stores. The initiative comes at a time when large volumes of drug waste are being generated daily.
A similar collection drive by the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association (AKCDA) in Thiruvananthapuram five years ago had managed to collect five tonnes of waste in just one month.
The department has adopted the US Food and Drug Administration model for collecting and scientifically processing unused drugs. The programme, revamped and named nPROUD (new Programme on Removal of Unused Drugs), emphasises public engagement.
Haritha Karma Sena and Kudumbashree volunteers will collect unused or expired drugs directly from homes for no cost while raising awareness on antimicrobial resistance.
Medical stores will be equipped with blue bins for drug collection, but commercial operators, such as retailers, wholesalers, and hospitals, will be required to pay Rs 40 per kg for disposal.
Additionally, the initiative will feature “Go Blue Day” events, where pre-announced collection drives will take place at strategic locations. All collected drugs will be incinerated at the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) facility in Ernakulam.
There are plans to expand the Kerala model nationwide after the Union government amends drug laws to mandate state drug controllers to collect and process unused drugs scientifically. Health departments in Delhi and Karnataka have already expressed interest in adopting the programme.
However, the department is adopting a measured approach. “We will study the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the materials collected. The programme can be expanded after careful supervision, control and monitoring,” said Shaji Varghese, assistant drug controller and state coordinator of One Health and AMR. Women volunteers and medical store employees have received training to support the initiative.
Originally proposed in 2019, PROUD faced challenges that limited its expansion to a few areas in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. These issues have now been addressed to ensure measurable and value-based outcomes, said the officials concerned.
However, the AKCDA has raised concerns, particularly regarding the role of medical stores. “We have taken the lead in the initial programme. The new system should provide adequate space for storing discarded drugs. Currently, medical stores return expired medicines to manufacturers via wholesalers 90 days after the expiry date,” said A N Mohan, state president of AKCDA.
What’s the plan?
Reduce risk of AMR and reuse of expired drugs
Revamped with public interface and traceability
Launch in Kozhikode corporation, Ulliyeri panchayat in January
Haritha Karma Sena and Kudumbashree volunteers to collect waste door-to-door, spread awareness
Retailers, wholesalers of medicine, hospitals to give waste at I40/kg
“Go Blue Day” for specific-day collection