nPROUD: Kerala govt’s ambitious drive to deal with unused, expired drugs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The drugs control department has launched an ambitious initiative to tackle the growing environmental threat and potential health issues like anti-microbial resistance, posed by unused and expired drugs, such as antibiotics, tablets, ointments, and inhalers.

The programme also aims to mitigate the risk of expired drugs being recycled and misused.

A pilot project will roll out in January in Kozhikode corporation and Ulliyeri panchayat, covering nearly two lakh households and thousands of medical stores. The initiative comes at a time when large volumes of drug waste are being generated daily.

A similar collection drive by the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association (AKCDA) in Thiruvananthapuram five years ago had managed to collect five tonnes of waste in just one month.

The department has adopted the US Food and Drug Administration model for collecting and scientifically processing unused drugs. The programme, revamped and named nPROUD (new Programme on Removal of Unused Drugs), emphasises public engagement.

Haritha Karma Sena and Kudumbashree volunteers will collect unused or expired drugs directly from homes for no cost while raising awareness on antimicrobial resistance.

Medical stores will be equipped with blue bins for drug collection, but commercial operators, such as retailers, wholesalers, and hospitals, will be required to pay Rs 40 per kg for disposal.

Additionally, the initiative will feature “Go Blue Day” events, where pre-announced collection drives will take place at strategic locations. All collected drugs will be incinerated at the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) facility in Ernakulam.

There are plans to expand the Kerala model nationwide after the Union government amends drug laws to mandate state drug controllers to collect and process unused drugs scientifically. Health departments in Delhi and Karnataka have already expressed interest in adopting the programme.