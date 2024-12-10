Sabarimala sees massive rush; Devaswom Board expects surge of over 15 lakh devotees

PATHANAMTHITTA: As Sabarimala is witnessing a massive influx of pilgrims amid the Mandalam-Makaravilakku annual festival, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is expecting a surge of over 15 lakh devotees this year compared to the previous year.

TDB president P S Prashant said the departments concerned have arranged additional facilities from Nilackal to Sannidhanam to manage the surge. In order to manage the parking issue, additional parking centres have also been set up at Pampa and Nilackal.

Pointing out the successful implementation of the virtual queue, he said, the new system increased the arrivals to Sannidhanam on all days throughout the season. As per the current trend, the numbers are likely to surpass last season, he added.

Over 50 lakh devotees visited Sabarimala temple during the two-month season in last year, generating a record income of Rs 357 crore. Highlighting the unprecedented sale of ‘aravana’ and ‘unniappam’, main prasadams (offerings) of the temple, he said, at the beginning of the Mandalam period, 40 lakh aravana tins were stocked in advance.

Over 25 lakh tins are now in reserve, while 3.5 lakh aravana tins are being sold every day. A new resting centre for senior women and children has been opened at Pampa. A similar centre will be set up at Sannidhanam by next season, TDB president said.