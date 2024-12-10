Turning tribal lives around

KOCHI: A lot is happening in the tribal belts of the state. It would come as a surprise to everyone that thanks to the efforts of the tribal special officers under the tribal special projects are doing wonders. One such initiative that has paid off is the one launched by those associated with the Nilambur Special Project.

Under the initiative, the officers have been able to give orientation, coach and get tribal candidates to appear for the special recruitment drive examination conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission to recruit 500 Forest Beat Officers. Of the 30 vacancies announced for Malappuram, 20 recruits were the ones coached by the Nilambur special project officers.

Speaking to TNIE Drishya T, who cleared the examination and has been posted as a beat officer with the Nellikuthu Forest Station under the Vazhikkadavu Range in Nilambur, says, “The coaching was given for free. The initiative began with an orientation programme. This was done to get the information regarding the recruitment drive and post reach the youth living in the far-off tribal settlements deep inside the forests.”

Drishya, who hails from the Paniya tribe, came to know of the opportunity since she was already employed with the Kudumbashree.

Explaining the process, an official with the Nilambur Tribal Special Project says, “In the case of the tribal youth especially those who belong to the Cholanayaka tribe, reaching out to them is very difficult since they live deep in the forest.

It is also difficult to reach them over the phone due to range issues.” So, with the help of the tribal officers appointed to each hamlet and by word of mouth of acquaintances, the information regarding the recruitment drive was relayed to the eligible candidates.

“This is the first time that a complete examination was being conducted for the ST candidates. Earlier, for the recruitment drives that were conducted for the police and the excise departments, only the physical test was held. There was no written examination. However, this time around it was different. So, we decided to help prepare the candidates,” says the special officer.