‘UDF took Munambam stand after consulting IUML leaders’: Kerala LoP V D Satheesan

PATHANAMTHITTA: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said on Monday that the UDF took a stand on the Munambam issue in consultation with senior Muslim League leaders.

He also appealed to the public not to fall into the “trap of Sangh parivar”, which is highlighting the new Waqf Bill as the solution to all problems.

Addressing reporters at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala, Satheesan said the party is consulting with Muslim League leaders in an attempt to avoid turning the issue into a religious conflict.

“The Sangh parivar tried to create a squabble by turning it into a religious issue as there was a possibility of conflict between Christians and Muslims in Kerala. Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal played a major role in avoiding a conflict. He along with P K Kunhalikutty reached Ernakulam, met the bishops, and called a meeting of Muslim organisations. Instead of resolving the issue by giving permanent rights to the people of Munambam, the state government is trying to prolong it,” Satheesan alleged.

That is what the Sangh parivar wants, he said.

“The Sangh Parivar says that the Waqf Bill is being brought to find a solution to the issues including Munambam. The Congress and the INDIA bloc are strongly opposing the Waqf Bill. The current situation should not lead to the passing of the Waqf Bill,” he said.

He said some people are trying religious polarisation by portraying the picture of poor fishermen in Munambam.

“They are unable to get a loan with the land they bought 32 years ago. Those poor people should be given complete protection,” Satheesan said.