KSRTC to launch public EV charging stations at bus depots across Kerala

KOCHI: After the ‘Yatra Fuel’ initiative, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is setting up public charging stations for electric vehicles at its various bus depots across the state, as part of its efforts to shore up non-traffic revenue.

The move will address the acute shortage of EVPCS (Electric Vehicles Public Charging Stations) in the state, which leads in electric vehicle adoption, especially when it comes to electric two wheelers and passenger vehicles in the FY 2024. Since the KSRTC bus stations are located at prime spots, it will enable the EV owners to charge their vehicles with ease.

“Electric vehicles are growing in numbers day by day. This has necessitated the installation of a sufficient number of charging stations in the state. The KSRTC would like to play a major role in the setting up of charging stations as it will provide additional income to the corporation.

We will lease out the land to private operators to install the EV charging stations through ‘Build and Operate Model’. In return, KSRTC will receive a fixed monthly rent, that is not less than the cost of 500 units of electricity charging, per charger,” said a senior official of the commercial wing.

The public charging stations will come up at three bus stations in the initial phase -- Munnar, Vithura and Sultan Bathery.

Attempts are on to find suitable space at all 73 depots and 20 operating centres of the corporation across the state to set up EV charging stations. This includes the Ernakulam bus station, the renovation of which will be undertaken soon using the MLA fund.

We have invited EoI (expression of interest) for the Design, Installation, Operation, Maintenance, and Management of Fast Charging station for electric vehicles to know the requirements, such as the depot preferred and the land required. Based on the response, a joint inspection (along with the bidder) will be carried out at the specific depot. If space is available and the same won’t hamper the service operations, the same will be allotted,” the official added.