Munambam land issue: Latin Catholic council trashes ‘waqf property’ claims

KOCHI: Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) has reiterated its position that the land purchased by 610 families in the Munambam-Kadapuram area is not waqf land. “It is unequivocally clear from the provisions of the Waqf Act that existed at the time when the land was acquired by Farook College and the contents of the legal document for transfer that the land in question is not waqf land,” said KRLCC general secretary Fr Thomas Tharayil.

Moreover, the money collected by transferring this land, which was donated to Farook College, was used by the institution for educational purposes, he added. KRLCC community spokesperson Joseph Jude said the claim made by some that it is waqf land is irrelevant.

They argued that the Waqf Board only recently came forward to claim the land without following and implementing the provisions of the Waqf Act of 1954. “The only solution to the crisis is to permanently restore the revenue rights of the Munambam residents,” they said.

Leaders of the Muslim community and prominent organisations visited the Latin Church bishops and told them that the land belongs only to those who are legally residing there and all efforts will be made to resolve the issue amicably, said KRLCC representatives.