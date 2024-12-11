Pampa-Achankovil-Vaipar river linking proposal raises concern in Kerala

KOCHI: While Kerala government is preparing to welcome Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for the inauguration of the Periyar Memorial in Vaikom, a move by the neighbouring state to trigger another water dispute has raised concerns.

The annual general meeting of the National Water Development Agency (NWDA), scheduled to be held on December 17 has included a feasibility report on the Pampa-Achankovil-Vaipar link project which has triggered a row.

While experts in the state have cautioned that the project would sound the death knell for Vembanad Lake, the state government seems to be clueless. While chief ministers and irrigation ministers are representing other states, Kerala is sending an official- additional chief secretary for water resources- to the meeting.

“There is no need to panic about the feasibility report as the project needs Kerala’s approval for implementation as these are not inter-state rivers. Our additional chief secretary will attend the meeting and present our stand before the NWDA,” said Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine.

The Pampa-Achankovil-Vaipar Link Project was proposed based on the water balance studies conducted by the NWDA to assess the water yield and requirements of the basin states. The water balance studies conducted by NWDA concluded that there was 1,612 MCM surplus water in Pampa basin and 1,15 MCM surplus water in Achankovil river. The plan is to divert 634 MCM from the 3,127 MCM surplus water to irrigate 91,400 hectares of arid land in Vaipar basin of Tamil Nadu.

The project aims to construct a 150-m- high dam across Pampa at Punnamedu, a 160-m-high dam and another 35-m-high dam across Achankovil river. The three reservoirs will submerge 2004 hectares of land in Kerala, of which 1,400 hectares is virgin forest land. The water will be taken to Tamil Nadu through a 9-km-long tunnel across the Western Ghats.

“The project will lead to an environmental disaster as diverting water from one river basin to another will destroy the ecosystem of the original basin,” said earth scientist Subhash Chandra Bose.

“A river basin is formed by hundreds of small streams which provide lifeline for the surrounding environment. If the water is diverted, it will lead to degradation of Vembanad lake and the wetlands of Kuttanad ,” he said.

“The apathy of the state government in utilising the water resources has provided an opportunity for Tamil Nadu to stake claim on our rivers,” said Ramachandran Kidangoor, president of Meenachil River Protection Council. “The two inter-state water projects involving Tamil Nadu have been disadvantageous for Kerala. Tamil Nadu has no right to claim share of Pampa and Achankovil rivers as they are not inter-state rivers. So we should oppose the move,” he said.