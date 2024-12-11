Temperature drops below 10 degrees, Munnar preps for higher tourist footfall

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The most popular hill station in the state among day trippers and domestic tourists, Munnar, is set to draw a higher footfall as the destination experiences the season’s first significant drop in temperature. On Monday, the mercury dipped below 10 degrees Celsius for the first time this season, with the Automatic Weather Station (AWS) there recording a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts said winter is yet to gain momentum in the state because of the northeast monsoon and the impact of the cyclonic storm. Last January, Munnar recorded its lowest temperature of -1 degree Celsius.

The scenic hill station in Idukki district is one of the favourite destinations among domestic tourists. In 2023, around 16.72 lakh domestic tourists visited Munnar, which was around 7% of the total domestic arrivals in the state.

This year, the tourism department is expecting a higher footfall. Preparations are in full swing, with the District Tourism Promotion Council and the tourism department in the process of scaling up infrastructure and making other arrangements to offer a hassle-free experience for tourists.

“Cool weather is a key factor attracting tourists to Munnar. Last year, it was one of the most visited destinations in Kerala. This season, we are expecting pre-Covid-level arrivals. As yet, we are 19% short,” a tourism department official told TNIE.

According to officials, the tourist flow will pick up once the Christmas and New Year holiday season begins.

“The school exams will affect arrivals, and once the vacation begins, the tourism season will peak and the influx will continue till mid-January,” the official added. Anticipating a heavy turnout, efforts are on to make available additional parking space at the hill station.

“A team of officials from the Local Self-Government Department, along with the district collector and tourism officials, visited the destination to assess the situation. Our plan is to reclaim land owned by various departments, as vendors have taken over some of the open spaces belonging to the government. More parking space will be made available this season,” said the official.

Besides, efforts have been initiated to renovate and open toilet facilities for tourists.