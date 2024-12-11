TN Chief Minister Stalin to inaugurate Periyar memorial in Vaikom in presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOTTAYAM: The outcome of the Vaikom Satyagraha, one of India’s earliest and most successful non-violent movements against untouchability, might have been different had a man from Tamil Nadu not stepped in to lead it during a critical period.

It is fitting that the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha conclude by remembering E.V. Ramasamy, fondly called Periyar or Thanthai Periyar, who revitalised the protest during a time of crisis. Known as ‘Vaikom Veeran,’ Periyar’s dedication and leadership played a crucial role in the movement's success, cementing his legacy as a key figure in Kerala’s renaissance.

As the father of the Dravidian Movement in Tamil Nadu, Periyar stepped in to lead the satyagraha when it was on the verge of collapse following the arrest of almost all its leaders.

Launched on 30th March 1924, the satyagraha began to lose momentum within two weeks due to the arrest of key leaders. George Joseph, a leader in the movement, wrote to Periyar from jail seeking his support. At the time, Periyar was serving as the president of the Tamil Pradesh Congress Committee. Despite his commitments, he handed over his responsibilities to C. Rajagopalachari and arrived in Vaikom on 13th April 1924 to support the protest.

Sree Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, the then king of Travancore, offered to host a grand reception for Periyar upon his arrival. However, Periyar declined the offer and immediately joined the satyagraha. He focused on spreading awareness and encouraging more people to participate, delivering powerful speeches that inspired many to join the cause.