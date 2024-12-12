Chemical Examiner’s Lab to provide internship for first time

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in their history, the Chemical Examiner’s Laboratories, which provide independent scientific services to the criminal administrative system, will officially provide internship opportunity for students.

The decision was taken with the objective of providing hands-on training to students in forensic and allied sciences as such opportunities are rare in the state. The project will be implemented on a pilot-basis at its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram from January.

As many as 10 students will be provided internship at a time and the duration of their stint can extend up to three months, Chief Chemical Examiner N K Renjith told TNIE.

“If the pilot project is successful, we will extend the facility to the regional labs in Ernakulam and Kozhikode,” he said.

Internship will be provided in the narcotic, toxicology, general chemistry, excise and serology wings. Undergraduate, postgraduate, and research students in the streams of chemistry (any branch), biochemistry and forensic science can apply. The deadline for the submission of applications is December 25 and the selection will be made after a detailed interview.