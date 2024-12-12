Four girls die as lorry transporting cement rams into them at Palakkad's Karimba

PALAKKAD: Four students, all girls, of Government Higher Secondary School, Karimba Panayanpadam at Palakkad were killed on Thursday after a lorry transporting cement ploughed into and toppled over them in front of the school.

The students of Class VIII were waiting for a bus after the school when the incident happened. The students were returning home after finishing their examinations.

According to initial reports, the lorry had lost control on the rainwashed road and toppled over. One girl managed to jump away. However, the others couldn't and got crushed underneath the vehicle.

The deceased are identified as Irfana, Mitha, Riya, and Ayesha, all aged 14 years.

After the accident, the passersby managed to pull out three students who were rushed to a private hospital. However, they were declared brought dead. The fourth student was brought out from underneath the lorry after it was lifted with the help of JCBs.

The deaths had the people in an uproar. They blamed the officials for not correcting the defect of the road. They pointed out that the road was accident-prone and many lives had been lost.

According to sources, the number of students was comparatively less since examinations were going on. "On a normal day, hundreds of students from two schools nearby waited for buses at the spot where the accident happened," said sources.