From the 'newspaper boy of Vilayur' in Kerala to a Magistrate: How Yaseen teaches us to dream

Dream is a heavy word, for those who believe in it. But the heaviness makes it all the more sweet when the impossible happens.

For 29-year-old Muhammed Yaseen, who scored the second rank in the Kerala Judicial Service Examination, this moment is of sweetness and satisfaction, that has come after a plethora of bitter events in his life. From being called the 'newspaper boy of Vilayur,' Yaseen has now earned the title of a Magistrate.

Hailing from Vilayur, a small village in the Palakkad district of Kerala, Yaseen and his family was abandoned by his father at the age of three. Yaseen, along with his younger brother was singlehandedly raised by his mother, an ASHA worker.

Being raised by a single mother, Yaseen had to face societal insults apart from neglect and poverty. At the age of seven, Yaseen started working to support his family. Since then, Yaseen has never known the comfort and luxury of rest. From being a newspaper delivery boy, to a milk supplier, painter, construction worker, and food delivery boy, the menial jobs Yaseen has done to survive are many.

"As a child raised by a single mom, we often had to endure insulting comments from society, claiming we weren't raised well. Insults have always been my investment. During school, I was teased for being below average and was constantly pushed out of class for underperformance. On top of that, the societal insults surrounding my personal circumstances added to the challenges," Yaseen recounted.

After gaining a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration and a diploma in Electronics, Yaseen joined Ernakulam Government Law College in 2019, to pursue his passion for law.

But challenges never left his back. Having no means to complete his law degree, Yaseen took up the food delivery job to find money to support his studies. He attended college during the day and worked as a food delivery agent for Zomato at night in Kochi.

Despite this, Yaseen shined in his studies.

Shamna Sherin, Yaseen's classmate at the law college remembers him as a bright student who effortlessly overcame the limitations imposed by his circumstances.

"In the first year, he seemed like an average student. But from the second semester onwards, he began proving his capabilities. From then until the last semester, he consistently ranked among the top five in the university, surpassing students from privileged backgrounds," Shamna wrote in a social media post.