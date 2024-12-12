Kerala government informs HC of 32 FIRs registered based on Hema Committee report

KOCHI: The state government has informed the Kerala High Court that, as of December 11, 32 FIRs have been registered based on the Justice Hema Committee report. Out of these, 11 FIRs were registered based on a complaint filed by a single victim. The state also said that investigations in all those cases are progressing.

The government made the submission when petitions related to Justice K Hema Committee report came up for hearing. The court posted the matter to December 19.

Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup submitted that four cases were closed as there was no material available to proceed with them. In fact, the SIT had sought permission from the state police chief to register and investigate four cases.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed an application filed by P M Muhammed Hassan, former acting president of Kumbalam panchayat in Ernakulam district, seeking to implead him in the petition filed by Women In Cinema Collective.

Hassan stated that he is highly interested in maintaining the dignity, prestige, and credibility of the court among the public. As for his concern, the court observed that it is “confident of its inherent ability to protect its image, dignity, prestige, and credibility.”