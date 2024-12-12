Kerala ITIs to undergo major revamp with new-gen trades, overseas job opportunities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state are set for a major makeover in terms of curriculum and placement avenues.
In tune with the growing demands of the industry, six new-gen trades have been introduced in the ITIs for the first time, taking their total number to 84. Besides, efforts are on to secure affiliation of the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) for all trades in government ITIs by March next year so as to further enhance the employability of the trainees.
The newly introduced trades include Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence Programming and Multimedia Animation & Special Effects, to name a few. With an eye on the immense job opportunities that the Vizhinjam International Seaport would provide for the ITI trainees, Marine Fitter trade has also been introduced in select ITIs.
“Trades offered by ITIs are tailor- made as per the demands of the industry and more new-gen trades will be introduced in the coming months,” said Mini Mathew, Additional Director - Training, Industrial Training Department.
The revamp of the institutions comes in the wake of the Union government recently launching a Rs 60,000 crore project for the upgradation of 1,000 select ITIs across the country over the next five years. Kerala expects at least Rs 1,500 crore funding from the Centre and state ITIs are being readied to meet the objective.
As part of further enhancing the job prospects of ITI trainees, Labour Minister V Sivankutty directed the Kerala Academy of Skills and Excellence (KASE) to provide training and explore avenues for their overseas recruitment. Accordingly, KASE has inked a deal with German national railway company Deutsche Bahn AG to recruit ITI trainees from the state for the modernisation of 9,000 km of railway tracks in the European country over the next six years.
“Around 4,000 to 6,000 trained personnel are required every year for the project and it offers immense possibilities for our ITI trainees,” KASE Chief Operating Officer Vinod T V said.
KASE has also come up with a project through which ITI trainees can undergo a three-year vocational training in Germany after obtaining proficiency in the German language.
“On successful completion of the training in Germany that offers a stipend of up to Rs 1.20 lakh, the trainees have the option of working in the country with permanent residency. At present, KASE is in discussion with various agencies to arrange a sufficient number of German language trainers,” the official added.
New enhancements
Six new-gen trades introduced for the first time in state ITIs
NCVT affiliation for all trades in govt ITIs by March 2025
KASE project launched to recruit ITI trainees for German Railway
Three-year vocational training programme in Germany planned