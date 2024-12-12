Kerala ITIs to undergo major revamp with new-gen trades, overseas job opportunities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state are set for a major makeover in terms of curriculum and placement avenues.

In tune with the growing demands of the industry, six new-gen trades have been introduced in the ITIs for the first time, taking their total number to 84. Besides, efforts are on to secure affiliation of the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) for all trades in government ITIs by March next year so as to further enhance the employability of the trainees.

The newly introduced trades include Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence Programming and Multimedia Animation & Special Effects, to name a few. With an eye on the immense job opportunities that the Vizhinjam International Seaport would provide for the ITI trainees, Marine Fitter trade has also been introduced in select ITIs.

“Trades offered by ITIs are tailor- made as per the demands of the industry and more new-gen trades will be introduced in the coming months,” said Mini Mathew, Additional Director - Training, Industrial Training Department.

The revamp of the institutions comes in the wake of the Union government recently launching a Rs 60,000 crore project for the upgradation of 1,000 select ITIs across the country over the next five years. Kerala expects at least Rs 1,500 crore funding from the Centre and state ITIs are being readied to meet the objective.