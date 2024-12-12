Kozhikode Beach Road accident: Driver held, licence to be suspended

KOZHIKODE: The Vellayil police on Wednesday arrested Sabith Rahman, of Manjeri, who was driving the Mercedes-Benz car that caused the accident on Tuesday killing a youth on Beach Road.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has instructed the suspension of Sabith’s driving licence and initiated steps to cancel the vehicle’s registration.

A 21-year-old youth lost his life after being struck by a car during the filming of a promotional video on Kozhikode Beach Road.

The victim, Alvin T K, 20, is the son of Suresh and Bindu, of Thachileri in Kadameri, Vadakara. Alvin was filming a high-speed chase scene involving two luxury cars when the accident occurred around 7.30 am on Tuesday near the Vellayil police station.