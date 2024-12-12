Kozhikode Beach Road accident: Driver held, licence to be suspended

KOZHIKODE: The Vellayil police on Wednesday arrested Sabith Rahman, of Manjeri, who was driving the Mercedes-Benz car that caused the accident on Tuesday killing a youth on Beach Road.
The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has instructed the suspension of Sabith’s driving licence and initiated steps to cancel the vehicle’s registration.
A 21-year-old youth lost his life after being struck by a car during the filming of a promotional video on Kozhikode Beach Road.
The victim, Alvin T K, 20, is the son of Suresh and Bindu, of Thachileri in Kadameri, Vadakara. Alvin was filming a high-speed chase scene involving two luxury cars when the accident occurred around 7.30 am on Tuesday near the Vellayil police station.
The promotional reel was for 999 Automotive, a car accessories company.
Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has directed the state police chief to take stringent action against individuals who endanger people’s lives by flouting traffic rules.
Commission judicial member K Baijunath issued the directive following the Beach Road accident.