KSRTC online ticket sales witness 28% surge post system revamp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC is deriving additional mileage from its revamped online booking service. In the nearly months to November, online ticket sales jumped by 28% compared with the same period last year.

Over 20-lakh passenger tickets were booked through the website and mobile application of the Online Passenger Reservation System (OPRS) during this period.

A record seven lakh tickets were booked online during the Onam season, the highest in KSRTC’s history. On September 13, the eve of the first day of Onam, 55,000 bookings were registered in a single day – another milestone for the public road transporter.

The new online booking system, offering a smooth payment experience and quick refunds in case of cancellation, is being seen as one of the reasons for increased passenger demand. According to corporation officials, demand is set to increase during the Sabarimala season as more buses are added to the fleet linked to the online booking system. “Online booking has increased occupancy of buses. We do give preference to long-distance travellers,” he said.

The number of buses offering online booking has increased from 950 in November to 1,079 now. KSRTC’s Pampa station has introduced a dedicated OPRS counter for pilgrims booking in groups of at least 40.