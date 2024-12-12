Pope Francis elevates Indian Monsignor Koovakad as cardinal breaking tradition

KOCHI: The elevation of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as cardinal was a pleasant surprise for the Kerala Catholic Church, making him the first Catholic priest from India promoted directly to the position. The move also had other peculiarities for the Syro-Malabar Church.

When the 51-year-old Koovakad joined 21 priests from around the world, who were inducted into the College of Cardinals on Saturday at the St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, the omission of Syro-Malabar Church head Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil stood out.

This is perhaps for the first time that the Holy See is breaking the tradition of elevating the head of the Syro-Malabar Church when a large number of cardinals are ordained after a new Major Archbishop has taken charge.

Raphael Thattil was made the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, the largest Eastern Catholic Church, in January this year. His predecessors -- Mar JosephParekattil (1969), Mar Antony Padiyara (1988), Mar Varkey Vithayathil (2001) and Mar George Alencherry (2012) -- were all ordained cardinals.

Church observers, however, said the reason for Major Archbishop Thattil not being elevated to the position of cardinal could be the presence of Major Archbishop Emeritus of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal Mar George Alencherry who, at 79, is eligible to vote to elect a new Pope.

Cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in a conclave to elect a pope. With Saturday’s additions, Pope Francis has picked 110 cardinals -- of a total of 140 -- under the age of 80, who are eligible to vote in a conclave. Major Archbishop Thattil is 68 and can be inducted in the coming years, maybe as soon as Cardinal Alencherry crosses the age of 80, said an observer.

A church expert said there has been some deviation from tradition under Pope Francis. For instance, a similar break from tradition was seen in the case of the Ukrainian Church, which is considered to be the third-largest Catholic Church after the Syro-Malabar Church. The speculation is that the deviation from the tradition of appointing the major archbishops and cardinals in both churches happened due to certain issues.

“In the case of the Ukrainian Church, it was associated with the hurdles it created in the merger of the Russian Orthodox Church with the Catholic Church. However, 44-year-old Mykola Bychok, an Ukrainian national who was serving as a bishop in Australia, was ordained cardinal. In the case of the Syro-Malabar Church, two issues might have led to such a decision.