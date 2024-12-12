Samastha asserts its opposition against CIC, seeks implementation of joint decisions

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has asserted its opposition to the Coordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC), which was accused of drifting away from the ideology of the Sunni organisation.

In a press release issued after the meeting of the mushawara here on Wednesday, Samastha said the organisation had declared that it has no connection with any educational institutions led by Abdul Hakeem Faizi Adrusseri. The stand was reiterated in the context of Adrusseri getting re-elected as the general secretary of the CIC and its (CIC’s) reluctance to implement the nine decisions taken jointly by Samastha and the IUML leadership.

IUML state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has promised Samastha that he will make the CIC to agree with the nine decisions. The meeting added that the decision not to associate with the CIC will be reviewed if it agrees to implement the decisions.

The meeting also decided to ask the authorities of Jamia Nooriyya Arabia, Pattikkad, not to engage Anwar Abdulla Fazfari, who rendered the poetic version of Muhammad bin Abdul Wahab’s book Kithabu Thouheed, to teach the students at the institution. Fazfari’s poetic version of the book had ignited a controversy in Kerala.

The press release said that Samastha’s stand on the controversial Munambam land will be declared after a detailed study of the court documents. The meeting said the Place of Worship Act that came into being in 1991 should be protected. Some extremists have approached the court against the law and Samastha has filed a petition to implead in the case in the Supreme Court.

Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal told reporters that the organisation has decided to hold a special meeting soon to discuss the controversial issues. It may be recalled that there are demands from various quarters to take action against Umar Faizi Mukkam for his remarks on Sadiq Ali Thangal.

There are also complaints against the LDF advertisement that appeared in Suprabhatham daily. The rival group has demanded action against those who convened a ‘parallel meeting’ under the banner of Samastha Adarsha Samrakshana Samithi.