Three defence witnesses turn up for actor Dileep in abduction-rape case

KOCHI: The three defence witnesses from the side of Dileep in the actor abduction case have turned up before the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court, with the trial nearing conclusion.

According to the court diary, it was on November 29 that Dileep’s lawyer submitted a list comprising names of three persons who were to be examined as defence witnesses. On December 5, the three defence witnesses appeared in court. While the examination of one witness was completed then, the other two were examined on December 6.

On November 27, after completing the examination of the accused under section 313 of CrPC, the court had considered a petition of an accused for acquittal under CrPC 232. After hearing the petition, the court however found there was no ground to acquit the accused.

On Wednesday, the court heard arguments from the side of the prosecution, and would continue in the coming days. After the prosecution argument, the court will hear arguments from the part of defence lawyers. Later, a final hearing would be conducted before posting the case for judgment, which the prosecution and defence lawyers expect in a months time.

It was on February 17, 2017, that the survivor was abducted and raped in a moving vehicle while on her way to Kochi from Thrissur. Nine accused persons, including Dileep, are facing trial in the case.

The trial that commenced in 2019 has seen several controversies including the allegation that a pen drive containing assault visuals was illegally accessed. Recently, the victim wrote to the President of India for her intervention, claiming that there has been no action from the part of the High Court and the Supreme Court into the alleged tampering of visuals.