UDF's by-election success strengthens Satheesan's leadership amidst party tensions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With local-body elections due later next year, gains made by the UDF in Tuesday’s by-elections are being viewed as a morale booster for the opposition front.

The returns are also seen as strengthening V D Satheesan’s grip on the Congress, at a time when a section of party leaders are up in arms over the leader of the opposition’s alleged attempts to take control of the organisation.

The bypolls saw the UDF win 17 wards and three panchayats held by the LDF. The results have reinforced the Congress claim of a strong anti-incumbency wave against the government, say analysts.

“They show that the difference of opinion among Congress leaders has not affected the party at the grassroots level,” political commentator Sreekumar Manayil told TNIE.

“The results shows that a strong mood of anti-incumbency exists against the government. It is true that local-body elections are influenced by local factors. However, by sealing a comfortable win in Palakkad and securing more votes in Chelakkara, the Congress is reinforcing the strong presence of anti-incumbency. Ordinary Congress workers want a change of government at any cost. This will work in favour of Satheesan,” he said.

In Tuesday’s bypolls to 31 local-body wards, the CPM performed well in Kollam with five wins. But overall it ceded nine sitting seats to the UDF. Though regional party conferences have been blamed for its poor campaign, there is strong reservation among leaders.

“The results are a warning to the LDF ahead of the local-body elections and the 2026 assembly election,” a CPM state committee member said. “We lost three panchayats. We will have to concentrate at the grassroots level. There are other factors that we have to consider. The financial crunch has affected welfare measures, which are an important link connecting people to the government. Besides, it is also an indicator that the government will have to take some drastic measures,” he told TNIE.

The CPM leadership, however, feels that the bypoll results don’t point towards anti-incumbency. “Of the four wards we lost, three were previously held by the UDF. The LDF grabbed control after councillors switched sides. This time round, the same councillors were given another chance to contest. So, losing these wards cannot be termed as a disappointment,” a senior party leader said.