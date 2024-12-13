Alex beats odds to carry devotees to abode of Lord Ayyappa

PATHANAMTHITTA: For E Alex, a dolly carrier with disability, his regular trips braving heights, weather, and through crowded forest paths beelining devotees and speeding tractor trailers, to the hill shrine of Sabarimala, is not just a routine but also a devotion to Lord Ayyappa.

The trekking path from Pamba to Sannidhanam involves walking up hills through a rocky, and hilly area, which is difficult for even a healthy person.

But for Alex, a lean person with an amputated right hand, it is no mean feat to pull a person on a dolly. The dolly used in the hill shrine is a reclining bamboo cane chair used for carrying pilgrims who are unable to walk.

Hailing from Vandiperiyar in Idukki, Alex (39) had lost his right hand in an electric shock accident around 28 years back. Though his leg and right ear were also affected, Alex survived with a seriously injured hand. As his right palm was completely burnt, it was amputated from below his right elbow.

Triumphing over the tragedy with his grit and determination, he has overcome daily life challenges and become proficient in doing small works.

Initially, he worked as a cleaner on a bus. In search of a job in 2009, he reached the hill shrine in Sabarimala, where he engaged in shifting Aravana bottles to various places.

“When trucks were introduced to move Aravana bottles, I lost that job. Since 2011, I have been carrying dollies,” Alex said. Though he is doing the burdensome work to earn bread and butter for his family, he also sees the work as a service to the deity.

“I feel blessed and energised when helping each devotee to reach the abode of Lord Ayyappa. I have trusted him all over these years,” he says.

In his fight against the odds in life through his resilience, challenges still haunt Alex.