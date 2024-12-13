Chandy Oommen’s aide removed from KPCC media WhatsApp group

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Resentment is brewing among a section of leaders after a KPCC member close to Chandy Oommen was removed from the WhatsApp group of the Congress’ media cell.

J S Akhil, one of the 23 panellists formed by the party to represent it in media discussions, was on Thursday removed from the group for ‘violating party instruction’.

Akhil had participated in TV channel discussions and made statements related to Chandy Oommen’s allegation against the party leadership that he was not given any role in the Palakkad by-election campaign.

The KPCC had instructed the media cell not to depute any leaders in TV discussions centred on Chandy Oommen’s controversial statement. However, three leaders J S Akhil, N S Nusoor and V P Dulkifil participated in channel discussions. The KPCC general secretary media cell in charge Deepthi Mary Varghese had submitted a report to the KPCC leadership about the leaders’ action.

Meanwhile, Akhil alleged that he was removed from the group without notice. “This is retaliatory action after I participated in the channel discussion,” Akhil told TNIE.

“I only said that the party leadership has the responsibility to address the issues raised by Chandy Oommen,” he said.

However, Deepthi Mary Varghese told TNIE that she had informed the WhatsApp group members about the KPCC leadership’s decision to stay away from channel discussions.