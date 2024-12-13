Just as greeting card culture perished, our art form is also slowly dying, says Kerala bamboo artist

KOCHI: The six-day Bamboo Fest, which concluded at Marine Drive on Thursday, was a crowd-puller from Day 1. Among those who put up various bamboo and other items on display at the fest was a man sitting inside a 3x3-ft-stall, poised and focused.

He is B Radhakrishnan, a 58-year-old with a story, about Perinad in Kollam, a village once home to hundreds of handicrafts until two decades ago.

“We had so many hay art craftsmen in our village that we were able to ship a single order of eight lakh hay greeting cards to Europe around 25 years ago. Even today, we get a handful of orders, but the craftsmen’s count has come down from tens of hundreds to mere hundreds. Of them, just a few dozen are seasoned ones. Just as the greeting card culture perished, our art form is also slowly dying,” said Radhakrishnan, a two-time winner of the National Handicrafts Award and numerous other accolades, including the State Handicrafts Award.

At the fest, he exhibited a few of his works. “The art needs a bit of artistic talent and lots of patience. One may find it simple, but it takes a lot of time, up to 25 to 30 days, to come up with some work,” he said, pointing towards the work titled ‘Buddha’.

‘Buddha’ depicts the new era, where Gautam Buddha’s ideas are fading faded. A human body covered in termites, a horse exhausted from running, terrorists with hidden faces and various emotions of Buddha have all been created with the minutest detailing. Replicas of ‘The Last Supper’, ‘Gandhi’, a few sceneries and a number of portraits hang behind him.