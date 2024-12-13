Kerala actor abduction case: Court issues notice to former DGP Sreelekha

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court on Thursday issued a notice to former Director General of Police R Sreelekha after the survivor in the 2017 actor abduction case filed a contempt of court petition against her.

The victim also filed a petition in the court to hold the remaining trial procedure in open court.

It was on Monday that the victim filed a contempt of court petition in the court following an interview of Sreelekha in which she claimed that actor Dileep, an accused in the case, was innocent. She gave her opinion on her YouTube channel Sasneham Sreeleekha.

The court considered the petition on Thursday and issued a notice to Sreelekha. Now the former DGP has to give her version before the court as part of the proceeding.

Survivor seeks trial in open court

Meanwhile, the survivor filed a petition to conduct the remaining trial procedure in open court. Currently, the trial is being held behind closed doors adopting an in-camera procedure.

According to the survivor, she often faced false allegations. She likes the procedure to be held in open court so that everyone knows the truth. The petition will be considered later.

The prosecution argument as part of the final hearing in the trial continued for the second day on Thursday. The prosecution argument will continue on Friday. The trial of the case has entered the final stage. As many as nine people, including Dileep, are facing trial in the case.