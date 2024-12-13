Mollywood keeps fingers crossed as big releases near

KOCHI: “I offer a simple prayer to the Almighty. The film industry’s wheel has to turn because of release, because of success. So, every film should run. And people should respect the film. And, even my film, I wish it should run.”

This was what Mohanlal said at the trailer launch of Barroz, his directorial debut, in Mumbai early this week. As the December 25 release date of Barroz nears, the tension in the air is palpable.

Made on a budget of over Rs 100 crore – it is one of the most expensive Malayalm films to have been made – the success of Barroz, produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, will have a positive impact on a slew of big-budget films lined up for release in 2025.

Prithviraj’s Empuraan, shot for Rs 150 crore and slated for release in March 2025, is one of them. Mammootty-starrer Bazooka and Mahesh Narayanan’s film, currently being shot in Sri Lanka and having Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kuchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil, are the other mega-budget films slated for release in 2025.

The year 2024 was one of mixed fortunes for big-budget Malayalam films. While Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring Mohanlal, could collect only around Rs 30 crore against its budget of Rs 65 crore, Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life, made for Rs 82 crore, collected an estimated Rs 158 - Rs 160 crore, as per reports.

So, Mollywood is keeping its fingers closed as its big-budget films near the release date. There is also the question: Will these costly films bring audiences to cinemas in large numbers?