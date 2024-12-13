Mollywood keeps fingers crossed as big releases near

KOCHI: “I offer a simple prayer to the Almighty. The film industry’s wheel has to turn because of release, because of success. So, every film should run. And people should respect the film. And, even my film, I wish it should run.”
This was what Mohanlal said at the trailer launch of Barroz, his directorial debut, in Mumbai early this week. As the December 25 release date of Barroz nears, the tension in the air is palpable.
Made on a budget of over Rs 100 crore – it is one of the most expensive Malayalm films to have been made – the success of Barroz, produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, will have a positive impact on a slew of big-budget films lined up for release in 2025.
Prithviraj’s Empuraan, shot for Rs 150 crore and slated for release in March 2025, is one of them. Mammootty-starrer Bazooka and Mahesh Narayanan’s film, currently being shot in Sri Lanka and having Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kuchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil, are the other mega-budget films slated for release in 2025.
The year 2024 was one of mixed fortunes for big-budget Malayalam films. While Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring Mohanlal, could collect only around Rs 30 crore against its budget of Rs 65 crore, Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life, made for Rs 82 crore, collected an estimated Rs 158 - Rs 160 crore, as per reports.
So, Mollywood is keeping its fingers closed as its big-budget films near the release date. There is also the question: Will these costly films bring audiences to cinemas in large numbers?
“Barroz, Empuraan, and Bazooka are much-anticipated films. Two of them have ace actors as directors. These are attractive projects. We hope they will appeal to the audience and bring them to the theatres,” said producer Siyad Kokker, the vice-president of the Kerala Film Producers Association.
Producer and project designer N M Badusha said the films will have viewers outside Kerala, and the trend may help in attracting more audiences to Malayalam films.
“When these films are released in Malayalam, it is not just for the Kerala audience. These are pan-Indian movies and will be watched by people across the country. They will have more box office collections worldwide. It will also help other films released in the state,” he said.
Cinema halls in Kerala too are hopeful. However, theatre owner Liberty Basheer said the movie’s content plays a more important role in deciding its fate than the budget.
“We expect better collection from big-budget movies, including Barroz, and those to be released next year. However, people won’t come to theatres just because a lot of money was spent on a project. We need to have good content. We cannot judge the interests of the audience,” said Basheer.
Siyad said: “We cannot predict the audience. Production cost and hype cannot decide a film’s success. This year, we saw several low-budget and small-scale films like Kishkindha Kaandam getting more audience than expected while some big-budget films failed. Only quality films with good content can win audience’s hearts; the budget plays a minor part in a film’s success.”
Citing Vijay’s GOAT and Pushpa 2 as example, Basheer said, “An actors’ face is not a parameter. Even if the film has a new face, if the story and storytelling are good, people will come to theatres.”
Badusha said social media posts and comments makes it evident that Malayalam film buffs are awaiting the release of Empuraan and Barroz.
“In that sense, these films will draw a huge audience. Still, we cannot judge. The audience is also very diverse now; they look for the script and story. Earlier, people went to theatres for actors and big films. Now, they are more selective,” he said, adding that when the second part of a successful film is released – Pushpa 2 for instance – people may have higher expectations, which need to be met.
“When a big-budget film is made, it means we are investing more creativity and technology in that one project. With quality content, diverse concepts, and story lines, such movies with good investment should be able to attract more audiences. Quality and diversity of content matter,” Siyad said.
“Post-Covid, the Malayalam film industry was struggling. Now, we have been seeing the release of several hit films – big or low-budget. There are good films being released, and they have been collecting more from theatres. The audience too is choosing to watch good films in theatres than viewing it on OTT. This trend will also help in the success of such big-budget films,” Siyad said.