NIA Court in Kochi denies jailed PFI worker permission to join law college

KOCHI: Citing security concerns, the NIA Court in Kochi has denied permission to an under-trial prisoner and accused in the case against Popular Front of India (PFI) to join the LLB regular course online or offline.

However, the court has granted permission to Abdul Raoof, 38, of Maruthur, Palakkad, and the 12th accused in the case, to apply and attend the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination.

Raoof is lodged in Viyyur High-Security Prison for the past two years after being arrested in the PFI case. He cleared the Kerala Law Entrance Examination this year.

Following a petition, the NIA Court allowed him to complete the admission procedure for a three-year LLB course. As per the direction, he was admitted to a law college in Poothotta in October this year. However, the court while allowing the petition to secure admission, specifically stated that it was not permission to attend a full-time course in a regular college.