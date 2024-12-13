NIA Court in Kochi denies jailed PFI worker permission to join law college
KOCHI: Citing security concerns, the NIA Court in Kochi has denied permission to an under-trial prisoner and accused in the case against Popular Front of India (PFI) to join the LLB regular course online or offline.
However, the court has granted permission to Abdul Raoof, 38, of Maruthur, Palakkad, and the 12th accused in the case, to apply and attend the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination.
Raoof is lodged in Viyyur High-Security Prison for the past two years after being arrested in the PFI case. He cleared the Kerala Law Entrance Examination this year.
Following a petition, the NIA Court allowed him to complete the admission procedure for a three-year LLB course. As per the direction, he was admitted to a law college in Poothotta in October this year. However, the court while allowing the petition to secure admission, specifically stated that it was not permission to attend a full-time course in a regular college.
Recently, Raoof approached the court seeking permission to attend regular college either online or offline. Following the petition, the court sought a report from the superintendent of the High-Security Prison.
In the report, prison authorities stated that as per Kerala Prisons Rules, there is no provision for granting permission to attend regular or full-time college courses whether in person or online.
“Providing facilities for attending online classes is not practical due to lack of infrastructure, staff and security concerns including risks of hacking and illegal communication that may threaten national security. Raoof is charged with offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). It requires heavy police escort for any transportation related to the course,” stated the report.
According to NIA, if Raoof is allowed to attend class online, a separate guard has to be deputed to watch his activities. However, according to the court, there are no sufficient facilities in the prison for this.
“Permitting the petitioner to attend the course online and giving him access to Internet may lead to serious issues. The court is not inclined to allow the petition,” the court ordered.