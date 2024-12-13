No plan to revive party membership or attend area committee meet: ex-MLA S Rajendran

IDUKKI: Former Devikulam MLA S Rajendran who had distanced himself from the CPM after the last assembly election, said that he has no plans to revive his party membership or attend the area committee meeting to be held in Munnar.
Coming down heavily on party district secretariat member K V Sasi, Rajendran told reporters that though party members are aware of the illegal deals of Sasi, they are keeping silent.
“Although the party’s policy is to protect the interests of the public, certain leaders are misusing it for their personal gains. As a result, common people’s issues are being ignored,” he said.
Rajendran said that although he has no personal issues with Sasi, he cannot tolerate his policies. “Joining the party again and working with such people will create more issues and it would disappoint party members,” he said.
Although there are rumours that BJP has been actively wooing Rajendran for some time, with discussions taking place during BJP state president K Surendran’s march in Idukki, Rajendran said that, as of now, he has no plans to join any other party.
“However, I am depressed that the hard work I did for the party is going in vain. The trend now is that party needs leaders who misuse party policies to achieve their vested interests,” he opined.
It is learnt that Rajendran and CPM leader M M Mani have been at loggerheads for some time now. Rajendran was denied the Devikulam seat in 2021 based on CPM’s decision not to field sitting MLAs who have completed two or more terms. Post elections, Mani and some leaders in Idukki had accused Rajendran of working against A Raja, the LDF’s candidate in the Devikulam assembly seat.
Though Raja won, CPM initiated disciplinary action against Rajendran and suspended him from primary membership in the party.