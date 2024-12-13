No plan to revive party membership or attend area committee meet: ex-MLA S Rajendran

IDUKKI: Former Devikulam MLA S Rajendran who had distanced himself from the CPM after the last assembly election, said that he has no plans to revive his party membership or attend the area committee meeting to be held in Munnar.

Coming down heavily on party district secretariat member K V Sasi, Rajendran told reporters that though party members are aware of the illegal deals of Sasi, they are keeping silent.

“Although the party’s policy is to protect the interests of the public, certain leaders are misusing it for their personal gains. As a result, common people’s issues are being ignored,” he said.

Rajendran said that although he has no personal issues with Sasi, he cannot tolerate his policies. “Joining the party again and working with such people will create more issues and it would disappoint party members,” he said.