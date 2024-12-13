Pinarayi, Stalin unite to inaugurate rebuilt Vaikom Periyar memorial

Pinarayi added that the Vaikom Satyagraha exemplified co-existence and cooperation without any boundaries that continue to be upheld by both states. “If Periyar stood up for the self-respect of individuals, the time demands that states should stand up for their self-respect.

There is no doubt that Kerala and Tamil Nadu will take forward the kind of cooperation that the times demand, which is evident in the renovation of the Periyar memorial. Both states should be able to strengthen it further in the coming times,” he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the memorial, Stalin said the centenary celebration of the Vaikom Satyagraha serves a tribute to brave individuals who led the protest, while also serving as a reminder of our responsibility to strive for equality in society they envisioned.

“The Vaikom Satyagraha was a pivotal moment in India’s history, sparking numerous social movements that followed. It was not just a single triumph, but rather the catalyst for future successes. Let us stand firm to achieve continuous success in all fields. Whatever obstacles come our way, we will break them. An egalitarian society will be established at any cost,” he said.

“Kerala is a leading state in terms of education, political and social awareness. In such a land, the Vaikom Memorial will stand as a symbol of social and political agitation. The Dravidian model of governance in Tamil Nadu is founded on the principles of equality and inclusivity, with Thanthai Periyar’s self-esteem movement serving as its cornerstone,” Stalin added.

Stating that the vision of Tamil Nadu is equality and social justice for all and that Pinarayi Vijayan follows the same idea, Stalin noted that this shared commitment is what enabled the establishment of the Vaikom Memorial.