Three of family from Kerala's Tiruvalla killed in car-van collision near Coimbatore

PATHANAMTHITTA: Three members of a family from Tiruvalla, including a two-month-old baby, were killed as the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a van on the L&T Bypass in Madukkarai, Coimbatore, on Thursday.

According to sources, the deceased are Jacob Abraham, 60, his wife Sheeba Jacob, 55, and their two-month-old grandson Aaron Jacob Thomas, all from Eraviperoor in Tiruvalla.

They said the couple’s daughter-in-law Aleena Thomas, 30, who was along with them, was shifted to Sundarapuram Abhirami Hospital in critical condition. The accident took place near the Nayara petrol pump on the Madukkarai L&T Bypass around 11:30 am on Thursday when the Alto car, which was en route to Bengaluru from Tiruvalla, collided head-on with the courier van, which was going to Palakkad.

The couple was on their way to take Aleena and her baby to Bengaluru when the accident occurred. Jacob, who was driving the car, his wife, and their grandson died on the spot.

The bodies have been shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital morgue. The car and the van were damaged completely in the impact of the collision. Police have arrested the van driver, Sakthivel.