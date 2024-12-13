Unnimama’s gambit & his village’s right moves inspire movie

THRISSUR: Life is like a chess game – it depends on how you play it. Like most villages in the high ranges, settlers in Marottichal had to grind it out to make a living from farming and create a safe, comfortable living space. But over the years, the area became a haven for illicit hooch, ‘vaat’ in local parlance, pushing a generation into alcoholism. Up until a man named C Unnikrishnan arrived in Marottichal, opened a tea shop, and changed its face by introducing chess – which helped combat the social evil.

The journey of Unnikrishnan, fondly known as Unnimama, inspired a film by Mumbai-based director Kabeer Khurana. The Pawn of Marottichal was screened for villagers last week.

“It was a moving experience to be around the people in Marottichal and learn about how chess changed their lives. Though the film is inspired by true events, the screenplay has its fictional elements. I focused on absorbing the characteristics of Unnimama,” says Maahir Mohiuddin, who plays the male lead in the film.

“I read an article about the village. I found it interesting and did my research for the film,” shared Kabeer, who has applied for festival screening of his hour-long film, which is mostly in Hindi.

Kabeer, who is from a family of eminent movie makers, is also planning a full-length feature film on the village and its chess addiction.

Discussions on the project are underway. “It takes immense effort to help a person get over alcoholic addiction. The kind of dedication Unnikrishnan had to transform an entire village has left me marvelled,” Kabeer added.

Four-decade-long tryst

Marottichal’s four-decade-long tryst with the game has seen a good number of its residents, irrespective of age, taking to chess. People can be seen playing the game at tea shops, the bus stop or even under the shade of an old tree.