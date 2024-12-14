Action plan to be formed to address rising accident cases

PALAKKAD: In the wake of the accident in Panayampadam, which claimed the lives of four students, an emergency meeting chaired by Minister K Krishnankutty decided to conduct an inspection on December 14.
At the meeting held at the collectorate conference hall, the minister announced that an action plan would be formulated based on the findings and the views of the local community, and it would be implemented in a time-bound manner.
As per the decision, a joint safety inspection team, including the district police chief, RTO, and officials from the PWD NH Division, will prepare the action plan. After reviewing the plan, an emergency meeting under the leadership of the district collector will finalise the measures for government approval and implementation.
Meanwhile, district police chief in-charge R Vishwanath said that the vehicle inspections at the accident spot began on Friday. He added that necessary action would be taken by the police based on the findings of the inspection.
“A DySP-level investigation into the accident is on. The feasibility of erecting speed breakers in accident-prone areas will be examined,” he said. He also said that permanent safety measures will be implemented following the joint inspection.
Suggestions
Removing slopes and straightening curves
Providing ‘immediate financial aid’ to the families of victims from economically disadvantaged background
Implementing ‘temporary dividers’ and converting the road to a one-way system from Dubai Kunnu to Saw mill
Taking steps to reduce the ‘smoothness of the road surface’ to prevent skidding
Constructing ‘drainage systems’ to prevent rainwater from flowing onto the road
Adding sidewalls, footpaths, and other road safety measures
Deploying police near Karimba HSS bus stop from 9am to 10am, and from 4am to 5pm for traffic control