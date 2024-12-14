Action plan to be formed to address rising accident cases

PALAKKAD: In the wake of the accident in Panayampadam, which claimed the lives of four students, an emergency meeting chaired by Minister K Krishnankutty decided to conduct an inspection on December 14.

At the meeting held at the collectorate conference hall, the minister announced that an action plan would be formulated based on the findings and the views of the local community, and it would be implemented in a time-bound manner.

As per the decision, a joint safety inspection team, including the district police chief, RTO, and officials from the PWD NH Division, will prepare the action plan. After reviewing the plan, an emergency meeting under the leadership of the district collector will finalise the measures for government approval and implementation.

Meanwhile, district police chief in-charge R Vishwanath said that the vehicle inspections at the accident spot began on Friday. He added that necessary action would be taken by the police based on the findings of the inspection.

“A DySP-level investigation into the accident is on. The feasibility of erecting speed breakers in accident-prone areas will be examined,” he said. He also said that permanent safety measures will be implemented following the joint inspection.

