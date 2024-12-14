Anand Mahindra lavishes praise on Kochi Water Metro

KOCHI: Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has taken to social media platform ‘X’ to extol Kochi, especially its Water Metro system.

“Great job, Kochi!” the Mahindra Group chairman wrote in the post, while sharing a video of the Kochi Water Metro service. “Kochi is one (of) the most unique cities in our country. A city defined by its waterways, so no wonder it hosts a Water Metro.

Not the first water-based transport but the first to cleverly name it a ‘Metro’ and capture the imagination of both its citizens and tourists. And a good looking, comfortable and emission-free boat to top it all,” read the post which went viral.

The business magnate urged other cities to emulate Kochi in building citizen-friendly infrastructure. “We need more of our cities to make such breakthroughs in citizen friendly infrastructure. Great job, Kochi,” he concluded.

Kochi became the first city in the country to have a Water Metro system after the launch of its first boat -- named Muziris -- in December 2021.

The Water Metro is an innovative and sustainable mode of transportation that connects various parts of the city through its intricate network of waterways. The project aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve the connectivity of the city while promoting eco-friendly means of transportation.