Audience appreciation sets IFFK apart, says Shabana Azmi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a note of appreciation to the impeccable taste of the Kerala audience, award-winning actress Shabana Azmi said the International Film Festival of Kerala remains one of the most important film festivals in the country because of the tradition of appreciating art in the state.

Shabana Azmi, who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the 29th IFFK at Nishagandhi on Friday, was speaking after being honoured at the festival by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for her contributions to Indian Cinema. “Kerala has a remarkable tradition of appreciating art. It is always a joy to receive the love of audiences here,” said the actor.

Expressing her gratitude to the viewers upon completing 50 years in cinema, Azmi acknowledged the contributions of many technicians who worked behind the scenes in her films. She also shared memories of attending the first-ever IFFK, organised in Kozhikode in 1994.

Inaugurating the week-long festival, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan raised concerns about the growing influence of corporates in film industry, stating that there is increasing pressure to create films tailored to corporate interests.

“It is natural for corporates to enter cinema as an industry. However, platforms are being created to cater specifically to corporate agendas. If films are restricted to a particular category or promote specific perspectives, it will only lead to the stagnation of the art form,” said the chief minister.

He further praised IFFK for its progress in political and thematic content. “The IFFK has evolved into one of the best politically-conscious film festivals in the world. It has also become a space for meaningful discussions and progressive expressions, and a stage for young people to explore and introduce emerging trends in art, culture and fashion,” he added.

Hong Kong director Ann Hui was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation, by the chief minister at the ceremony.